The Pink Line; The Book of Queer Prophets; United Queerdom – reviews

In Pride month, three important books capture LGBT people’s individual stories, and the evolution of the fight for equality

As we can’t gather this Pride month in person, one thing we might think on at home is the really important work done over the past decade to problematise, expand, redraw and recentre different identities and ideas of self underneath the umbrella of “queer”. Questions of what it means to be a trans person of colour, a gay cis male poet or a devoutly Catholic lesbian are all now recognised as unique, despite some commonality of struggle.

Ten years ago it might have felt, in mainstream culture, that to escape the rigidity of heteronormativity was to step simply into another box; perhaps bigger, perhaps airier, in which one might feel slightly freer. Now we are coming to acknowledge, too slowly, a continuum, of which heterosexuality is just one small fingernail mark on the long measurement of how we might love and who we might love.

The collection is at its strongest when when the personal essay form itself is queered and subverted

