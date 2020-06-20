The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'As vital as breathing': Idle Women's radical skills workshops

The support group teaching women how to build houses, mend cars and work together

Idle Women cofounders Rachel Anderson and Cis O’Boyle originally wanted to open a touring arts centre exclusively for women. But, conscious of the many cuts to funding during a decade of austerity, they decided on something that couldn’t be “closed down or taken away”. This meant owning their resources.

They decided they could stretch to a narrowboat and, in early 2016, built the 55ft Selina Cooper and bought a permanent mooring in Nelson, Lancashire. The boat now houses artists in residence and provides space for floating workshops, skill exchanges, social gatherings and outreach projects for vulnerable women.

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/jun/20/as-vital-as-breathing-idle-womens-radical-skills-workshops

