Don't be fooled. The US supreme court hasn't suddenly become leftwing | Nathan Robinson

A few decisions that help progressives do not mean the justices have become enlightened



Everyone knows that there are liberal US supreme court justices and there are conservative supreme court justices, and usually in a politically charged case you can pretty well predict the way the justices will vote by where they stand on the left-right spectrum. But not always: the decision upholding Obamacare’s individual mandate was written by Bush-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, and the decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the United States was written by Reagan appointee Anthony Kennedy.

In the last week, progressives have notched two more supreme court victories with unexpected votes by the conservative justices. In Bostock v Clayton county, the Trump-appointed justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a majority opinion that discriminating against LGBTQ+ employees violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act. And in Department of Homeland Security v Regents of the University of California, in a 5-4 decision, the court decided that the Trump administration could not proceed with its plan to eliminate Daca, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects certain immigrants from deportation. Donald Trump has been apoplectic over the decisions, calling them “shotgun blasts to the face” of conservatives.

Justice is sometimes served at the supreme court, but when it is it’s often by chance

