The Pink Line by Mark Gevisser review – the world's queer frontiers

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 06:30 Hits: 6

An engrossing study, full of stories, on the extent to which the world has changed in its attitudes to LGBT people

A decade ago, in an American midwestern town, when I wondered if I was the only gay man within a 1,000-mile radius, I was assured that gay men were plentiful, a dime a dozen. When I asked for evidence, I was introduced to an app called Grindr. Once we keyed in our address, we saw that several houses nearby had someone gay in residence who was also on Grindr and, so, too, in many more houses in the blocks around and deep into the countryside.

Grindr was, it seemed, one new piece of technology to help gay people feel less alone. Mark Gevisser, in The Pink Line, his journey along the frontiers of gay liberation and repression, writes: “By 2017, Grindr had 27 million users in 192 countries.”

Lagos is one of Africa's wealthiest places, but homosexuality is still illegal and a Pride parade would be 'unimaginable'

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jun/20/the-pink-line-by-mark-gevisser-review-the-worlds-queer-frontiers