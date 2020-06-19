The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Polish president scales down homophobic rhetoric as election nears

Andrzej Duda, criticised for attacks on ‘LGBT ideology’, hopes Trump meeting will boost campaign

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has attempted to move away from homophobic rhetoric in recent days after attacks on “LGBT ideology” during his re-election campaign drew widespread criticism.

Duda, who will travel to the White House next week aiming to receive a pre-election boost from Donald Trump just four days before the vote, made a campaign pledge to “defend children from LGBT ideology”, which he has claimed could be “even more destructive” than communist ideology.

