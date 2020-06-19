Polish president scales down homophobic rhetoric as election nears

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 11

Andrzej Duda, criticised for attacks on ‘LGBT ideology’, hopes Trump meeting will boost campaign



Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has attempted to move away from homophobic rhetoric in recent days after attacks on “LGBT ideology” during his re-election campaign drew widespread criticism.

Duda, who will travel to the White House next week aiming to receive a pre-election boost from Donald Trump just four days before the vote, made a campaign pledge to “defend children from LGBT ideology”, which he has claimed could be “even more destructive” than communist ideology.

Related: Trump gives Poland's President Duda pre-election boost with White House invite

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/19/polish-president-scales-down-homophobic-rhetoric-poland-election-nears-andrzej-duda