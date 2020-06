Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 20:44 Hits: 10

Trump and Pence think the upside-down triangle is a symbol used by "radical left" ANTIFA protestors. It's not.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/facebook-removed-pence-trumps-ads-used-nazi-triangle-promote-organized-hate/