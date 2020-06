Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 16:30 Hits: 3

Facebook

The gay Trump supporter now works for an office that has spent hundreds of millions on anti-marijuana advertisements that made teens more likely to use the drug.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/former-log-cabin-republican-leader-opposed-equality-act-joins-trump-administration/