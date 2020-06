Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 18:05 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

The law allows schools to conduct DNA analysis, hormone level monitoring and even an inspection of a young person's “internal and external reproductive anatomy” to figure out their gender identity.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/ncaa-might-move-college-sports-idaho-gross-law-banning-trans-athletes/