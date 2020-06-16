The US supreme court has given LGBTQ Americans a rare bit of good news | Moira Donegan

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 11:00 Hits: 6

The Republican-dominated court has decided to protect gay and trans workers from being fired for their sexual orientation and gender identity

You can no longer legally be fired for being gay or transgender in the United States. In a surprise 6-3 decision on Monday, the supreme court ruled that title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which among other things bans employment discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Writing for the majority, Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote that discrimination against gay and trans people is based on objections to the way these people’s behavior relates to their sex, and is therefore already illegal. The decision extends protection to gay and trans workers in many states who previously could legally be fired if their bosses objected to their gender identities or sex lives. It is the first decision on LGBT rights since the 2018 retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, the Republican appointee who became an unlikely advocate of gay rights on the court and wrote majority opinions in all four of its major gay rights decisions.

Related: Larry Kramer used his anger to force elites to respond to the Aids crisis | Moira Donegan

Even a few years ago, this reasoning was considered a bit of a stretch in legal circles

The decision will meaningfully improve the lives of gay workers in rural areas and red states

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jun/16/us-supreme-court-americans-lgbtq