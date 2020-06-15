Fawcett Society: Exiting Lockdown, the Impact on Women

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

The UK Government has made steps towards lifting the coronavirus lockdown, signalling a move to the next phase of the national response to the pandemic. But with women making up a small minority of those involved in decision-making, gendered perspectives are being missed. This does not just risk inequalities – it means that the likelihood …

