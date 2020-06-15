US supreme court rules employers cannot discriminate against LGBTQ+ workers

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:31

Court rules 1964 civil rights law bars employers from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or transgender status

The supreme court has ruled that a landmark 1964 civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination in a historic victory for the LGBTQ+ community.

The six-to-three verdict is the biggest victory for LGBTQ+ rights since the court upheld marriage equality in 2015 and for the first time extends federal workplace protections to LGBTQ+ workers nationwide.

