'She just started blooming': the trans kids helped by a pioneering project

New York’s Gender and Family Project advises parents how to support their children’s gender expression

Seph, a seven-year-old boy with sweeping blond hair, sat between his mom and me in the backseat of a Lyft for the ride to an indoor playground in the family’s New York neighborhood. 

“Are we going here so that you can see how I play with other kids?” he asked, turning to me.

We all know that when we’re afraid we don’t make the best decisions

It makes a world of difference that I don’t have to worry about getting phone calls from the school every day

