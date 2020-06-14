Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 4

Monica and Peg’s relationship was ‘strictly taboo and vehemently condemned’, but that did not prevent them from building a life together

Sixty years ago, as an idealistic 21-year-old seeking to do good, I made the unusual decision to enter the convent. Twenty years later, on the other side of the world, that decision would play a major part in meeting the love of my life, another nun – my soulmate.

I came from a typical Catholic family of that time. We accepted without question all the church teachings, a slow-drip indoctrination. I happily embarked on this path, becoming a “bride of Christ” (a peculiar, inexplicable ritual) and donning the veil and habit to signify I was set apart from the enticements of the world.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/jun/15/entering-a-convent-led-me-to-the-love-of-my-life-another-nun-my-soulmate