Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 11:52 Hits: 5

Denver Riggleman beaten in convention in state’s fifth district

Hardliner Bob Good could face strong Democratic challenge

A Virginia Republican congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding has lost his party’s nomination.

Related: The Skywalker window: what Democrats must do to destroy Trump's Death Star

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/14/virginia-republican-officiated-gay-wedding-loses-nomination-for-congress