The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump administration reverses health protections for transgender people

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Friday’s announcement came on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse shooting that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub

The Trump administrationhas finalized a regulation rolling back Obama-era protections for transgender Americans against sex discrimination in health care.

According to the new version of the policy, the Department of Health and Human Services will be “returning to the government’s interpretation of sex discrimination according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology”.

Related: Revealed: the trans military members living in fear under Trump's ban

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/12/trump-transgender-lgbt-healthcare-protections

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version