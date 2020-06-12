Trump administration reverses health protections for transgender people

Category: Sex Hits: 7
Friday’s announcement came on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse shooting that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub
The Trump administrationhas finalized a regulation rolling back Obama-era protections for transgender Americans against sex discrimination in health care.
According to the new version of the policy, the Department of Health and Human Services will be “returning to the government’s interpretation of sex discrimination according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology”.
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/12/trump-transgender-lgbt-healthcare-protections