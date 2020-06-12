The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Polish president issues campaign pledge to fight 'LGBT ideology'

Andrzej Duda launches ‘family charter’ to appeal to base as election race tightens

Gay rights and homophobia are likely to be major issues in Poland’s delayed presidential election after the frontrunner pledged to “defend children from LGBT ideology”.

Andrzej Duda, the incumbent president, who is allied with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, made the pledge while launching a so-called “family charter”. The move appeared designed to energise the party’s conservative base as polls showed his lead narrowing.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/12/polish-president-issues-campaign-pledge-to-fight-lgbt-ideology

