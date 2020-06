Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 19:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

The Trump administration wants to eliminate court hearings for transgender people, abused women, and civilians targeted by armed groups.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/new-immigration-rule-allow-judges-refuse-transgender-asylum-seeker-claims-without-hearing/