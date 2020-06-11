Locals prevent removal of Baden-Powell statue from Poole Quay

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:15 Hits: 4

Supporters deny ‘vicious rumours’ about Scouting founder being pro-Hitler

A council’s plans to remove a statue of the founder of the Scout movement amid fears that it would be targeted by anti-racist activists were thwarted when it was surrounded by dozens of locals refusing to allow it to be taken away.

Former scouts were among those who formed a ring around the statue of Robert Baden-Powell, a divisive figure who has been accused of support for Adolf Hitler, on the quayside in Poole. They vowed that they would not let either council workers or activists get to the statue.

For the avoidance of doubt I am opposed to the permanent removal of the statue of Baden-Powell from Poole Quay.

BADEN-POWELL statue removal:

A wider overdue national debate has begun about who we were, who we are & where we should go.

Few historical figures comply with 21st C values. Simply expunging past connections from sight won’t correct wrongs or help us better learn from our past. pic.twitter.com/HHfAKSoobF

The removal of the statue of Lord Baden Powell from Poole is a huge error of judgement. Very concerned by the idea it is on advice from @dorsetpolice. Urgent clarity needed. Put it back.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/11/scouts-founder-robert-baden-powell-statue-poole-storage-petition