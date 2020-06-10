Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:37 Hits: 8

With museums still closed, a string of diverse digital exhibitions aim to educate and entertain with LGBT history and art

With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, hundreds of pride events have been cancelled across America. But the celebrations will continue online. There will be digital parties but also a range of online exhibitions that trace the history of pride, beyond the parade and rainbow flags.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2020/jun/10/the-best-online-lgbt-exhibitions-for-pride-month