The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The best online LGBT exhibitions for pride month

Category: Sex Hits: 8

With museums still closed, a string of diverse digital exhibitions aim to educate and entertain with LGBT history and art

With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, hundreds of pride events have been cancelled across America. But the celebrations will continue online. There will be digital parties but also a range of online exhibitions that trace the history of pride, beyond the parade and rainbow flags.  

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2020/jun/10/the-best-online-lgbt-exhibitions-for-pride-month

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version