Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 13:27 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

"Transgender women are women," the actor says in response to the author's vicious attacks on trans people.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/daniel-radcliffe-condemns-j-k-rowlings-attacks-trans-women-rare-public-rebuke/