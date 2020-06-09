The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Trans women are women': Daniel Radcliffe speaks out after JK Rowling tweets

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Harry Potter star responds to controversy after the author is accused of transphobia

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out over JK Rowling’s recent comments about the transgender community and said he hopes they will not “taint” the series for fans.

The statement comes in response to a series of controversial tweets from Rowling over the weekend.

Related: JK Rowling in row over court ruling on transgender issues

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/08/daniel-radcliffe-jk-rowling-transgender-tweets

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version