'Trans women are women': Daniel Radcliffe speaks out after JK Rowling tweets

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 03:25 Hits: 4

Harry Potter star responds to controversy after the author is accused of transphobia

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out over JK Rowling’s recent comments about the transgender community and said he hopes they will not “taint” the series for fans.

The statement comes in response to a series of controversial tweets from Rowling over the weekend.

Related: JK Rowling in row over court ruling on transgender issues

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/08/daniel-radcliffe-jk-rowling-transgender-tweets