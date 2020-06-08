The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

#SayHerName: An Intersectional and International Perspective on #BlackLivesMatter

In 2015, Sandra Bland died of asphyxiation in police custody. However, her death was ruled as suicide by police authorities. Most people did not believe this and took to the streets. This was how the #SayHerName movement started.

As we are all enraged at the violence displayed against Black men in America, let us not forget Black women and Black transgender women. As Malcolm X said in 1962, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” This rings true today for Black women and Black transgender women all over the world.

