Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

YouTube screenshots

"You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much," Justice wrote while discussing the importance of queer inclusion in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/actors-justice-smith-nicholas-ashe-just-came-together-theyre-couple/