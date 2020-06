Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 08:00 Hits: 1

The first time I used my menstrual cup I felt empowered. It was the first time I had properly understood my vagina, my menstrual cycle and my menstrual blood.

The post Menstrual Cups: Breaking the Bloody Taboo appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/05/28/menstrual-cups-breaking-the-bloody-taboo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=menstrual-cups-breaking-the-bloody-taboo