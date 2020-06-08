Gareth Thomas on coming out as HIV positive: 'It was my right to tell my family – not somebody else's'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 05:00 Hits: 3

The Welsh rugby star talks about why he revealed his status, his mission to help others deal with prejudice – and how Mickey Rourke nearly played him in a biopic of his life

The moment Gareth Thomas found out he was HIV positive, all he could imagine was the Aids epidemic. Sensational images of his future took over: frailty, shame, isolation, social exclusion. He remembered Norman Fowler’s tombstone advert and the people with leprosy he learned about at school who were banished to colonies. He thought it was a death sentence.

“It was an overriding feeling that my life was over,” says the former Welsh rugby captain. “It’s like somebody holding a gun to your head and pulling the trigger – how do you explain how that feels?”

I’ve ruined years of my life by untruths. I’ve looked people in the eye and I’ve been somebody who I’m really not

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/jun/08/gareth-thomas-on-coming-out-as-hiv-positive-it-was-my-right-to-tell-my-family-not-somebody-elses