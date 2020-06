Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 00:08 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

"It isn’t hate to speak the truth." she says after her team previously claimed she isn't anti-transgender, she's just "middle-aged."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/j-k-rowling-unleashes-string-anti-trans-tweets/