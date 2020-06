Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

Grenell's tenure was rocked with repeated scandals and German officials reportedly "shunned" the gay Trump sycophant, describing him as "narcissistic."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/gay-ambassador-germany-richard-grenell-steps-resume-role-twitter-troll/