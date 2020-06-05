The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How White People Can End Racism: 3 First Steps

Category: Sex Hits: 3

White privilege is something I’ve had since I took my first breath. It has paved a road for me that has made my life easier than my black and brown sisters (and brothers) around the world. We’re ALL in this racist system. That’s why I’m calling on white people to actively work to end racism […]

The post How White People Can End Racism: 3 First Steps appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/06/05/how-white-people-can-end-racism-3-first-steps/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=how-white-people-can-end-racism-3-first-steps

