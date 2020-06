Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 13:56 Hits: 2

Associated Press

A Catholic adoption agency refused to work with LGBTQ parents, so the city terminated its contract. Trump's lawyers say that's religious discrimination.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/trump-administration-asks-supreme-court-make-legal-ban-sex-couples-adopting/