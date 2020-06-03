Jair Bolsonaro has trashed Brazil's image but he hasn't broken its soul | Eliane Brum

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

The president has fomented hate, underplayed coronavirus and unleashed a financial crash. But there is rising resistance

It is claimed that the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, had a prophetic start to his political career: he was accused (a controversial trialfound him not guilty) of devising an aborted plan to press for higher wages by detonating bombs in his army barracks. Decades later, he finally seems to have managed to blow something up: his country’s image overseas.

Given his government’s thoroughly irresponsible handling of the pandemic, Brazilians are now seen as a walking biological threat. Since 27 May, they have been banned from entering the US. It is already one of the nations worst hit by Covid-19 and studies indicate that the number of deaths may surpass 125,000 by August. Bolsonaro has dismissed the disease as a ‘little flu’.

The price is being paid, in human lives and with Brazil being made into a global pariah, for this investment in hatred

