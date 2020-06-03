The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dating Amber review – gay teenagers' pretend love fails to blossom

Two high-school students embark on a fake affair to combat prejudice in 90s Ireland in a well-meaning but derivative drama

David Freyne’s eager-to-please coming-of-age movie set in the 90s has the sort of high concept that could well have been greenlit in the 90s, though for an adult romcom, not a high-school film. Fionn O’Shea plays Eddie, a high-school kid preparing for his leaving certificate in County Kildare in Ireland; his dad, Ian (Barry Ward), is a senior army officer at the nearby barracks at the Curragh Camp and expects Eddie to follow in his footsteps. Meanwhile, Amber (Lola Petticrew) is a disaffected teenager in Eddie’s year who yearns to escape to what she imagines to be the punk nirvana of London.

What Eddie and Amber have in common is that they are secretly gay, and people are beginning to whisper about their apparent lack of interest in dating the opposite sex. So of course they find it mutually convenient to be each other’s beard, creating the public fiction of being a couple to get the homophobes off their backs. But this creates a strangely intense relationship between them that isn’t easily shrugged off when real romantic-partner candidates come into view.

