Police took three years to dismiss officer who slammed teen to ground at 2013 Sydney Mardi Gras

Video of the constable throwing Jamie Jackson Reed on to the pavement with a leg sweep went viral on YouTube

The New South Wales police force took three years to investigate and dismiss an officer who slammed a shirtless teenager down on the pavement on Oxford Street with a leg sweep during the 2013 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

In 2013, video of Jamie Jackson Reed’s brutal arrest at the hands of the then constable Leon Mixios went viral on YouTube, amassing more than one million views in a week.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jun/04/police-took-three-years-to-dismiss-officer-who-slammed-teen-in-to-ground-at-2013-sydney-mardi-gras

