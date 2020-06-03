Imkaan position paper: The Impact of the Two Pandemics – VAWG and COVID-19 on Black and Minoritised Women and Girls

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

‘We recognise that we are dealing with two pandemics – violence against women and girls declared by the World Health Organisation in 2013 and Coronavirus COVID-19’. This is from Imkaan’s position paper in May 2020. The paper finds: For Black and minoritised women and girls the risk of violence is also racialised. The lack of …

