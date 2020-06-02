Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 10:30 Hits: 4

Despite some positive developments, many LGBTI people in the European Union (EU) still feel that they need to hide who they truly are to avoid discrimination, hate or even violence. The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights have published their findings from their 2019 survey on LGBTI people in the EU and North Macedonia and …

Continue reading "European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights report: A long way to go for LGBTI equality"

The post European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights report: A long way to go for LGBTI equality appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/european-union-agency-for-fundamental-rights-report-a-long-way-to-go-for-lgbti-equality/