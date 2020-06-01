The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women’s Budget Group report: Spirals of Inequality

‘On average, women carry out 60% more unpaid work than men’ says a May 2020 report (pdf) from the Women’s Budget Group. This report explores how unpaid care is at the heart of gender inequalities. The report finds: Time-use data for 2000 to 2015 shows that there has been little shift in the overall gendered …

The post Women’s Budget Group report: Spirals of Inequality appeared first on Equally Ours.

