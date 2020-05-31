David Mitchell obituary

Articles

Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020

My friend David Mitchell, who has died aged 89 of Covid-19, was a music teacher, artist and activist and a champion of LGBTQ rights, disability rights and the rights of older people.

Born in London to Harry Mitchell, a publican, antiques dealer and bit-part actor, and his wife, Edith, David attended King Alfred’s school, Hampstead. During the post-second world war conscription years he became a conscientious objector, working as an orderly at Manor House hospital, Golders Green. He studied anthropology at the London School of Economics and then music at Goldsmiths College.

