The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12 finale – she's a winner baby!

Category: Sex Hits: 6

It may not have ended the way it was supposed to, but from three deserving finalists a victor was crowned

Caution: Spoilers ahead

This has certainly been one of the most interesting and unique seasons of Drag Race ever. Not since the heady days of Willam proudly vomiting off the runway have we had such a memorable ride. The guest judge calibre has been higher than ever (“he’s a dinosaur doctor!”) the contestants have been possibly the most talented crop and, in terms of the general progression of the show, things have been messier than ever.

Idk which I love more, Jaida saying “LOOK OVER THERE” or Heidi breaking character EVERY. TIME. because it’s so funny and she can’t help it #DragRace#DragRace12pic.twitter.com/lz3qXEkFtO

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/may/30/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-finale-shes-a-winner-baby

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version