How we stay together: 'Pretty much on a daily basis there's adjustments'

Deb Stumm and Di Lane became serious about each other quickly, and more than two decades on, the things that drew them together remain unchanged

Names: Deb Stumm and Di Lane

Years together: 24

Occupations: Retired

While she was fighting to get a heart transplant, Deb Stumm couldn’t stop worrying about one thing: who would look after her partner Di Lane if things didn’t work out? “I’m the cook in the house and I always worry about her not eating enough,” says Deb. “When I go away, she doesn’t eat properly and I get back and she’s all hungry and exhausted and I have to build her up again. So I couldn’t bear the thought of her not looking after herself.”

