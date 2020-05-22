The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Motherhood in Conflict: Grace’s Story

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Stories of motherhood and the female experience during war are often excluded and unexplored. This neglect shows in the little attention such stories get in the public discourse and in policy agendas. But without these stories, we miss the voices that are so important for development. Many of the mothers I met while I worked […]

The post Motherhood in Conflict: Grace’s Story appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/05/22/motherhood-in-conflict-graces-story/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=motherhood-in-conflict-graces-story

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version