Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 18:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

As she has done previously, she claimed it was a mistake but says anyone outraged should "take your censorship and authoritarianism elsewhere."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/harry-potter-author-j-k-rowling-tweets-profane-transphobic-message-9-year-old-fan/