Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

via Lambda Legal

They were together for 43 years, but the Social Security Administration said that only the last 6 months of their relationship counted.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/gay-widower-wins-historic-victory-social-security-benefits-federal-court/