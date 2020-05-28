How to Build Peace During a Pandemic

Articles

As the coronavirus continues to change the way our society and communities interact, we are left wondering what will happen to the momentum that the peacebuilding movement has cultivated. Will activists and advocates get pushed to the fringe? Or will they rise to the challenge and continue to build peace during a pandemic?

Activists across the globe use new and old techniques to help them achieve their goals—and we are taking note.

Here are five strategies and tactics that will bolster your activities to build peace during a pandemic.

