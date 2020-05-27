Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 3

A former detective recounts in shocking detail how he was abused by fellow officers for his race and sexuality and the dangers he faced in fighting for justice

Black people’s antipathy towards the police in the UK starts at a young age, from the moment officers transform themselves from protectors to oppressors. Black police recruits are still considered by many to be self-loathing traitors. It’s a harsh reality captured by Michael Fuller, the UK’s first black chief constable, in his memoir published last year, which took its title from the cry he heard from angry black protesters during the 1981 Brixton riots, directed at his police officers: “Kill the black one first.”

Nearly four decades after the riots, Kevin Maxwell acknowledges those conflicts felt by black officers, but he writes that nothing would have deterred him from realising his boyhood dream. When he joined the force in 2001, Maxwell writes, his “policeman’s badge wasn’t just a shield, but a family crest”.

I just wanted acknowledgement of wrongdoing, yet they were going after me as though I had the code to a nuclear device

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/may/27/forced-out-by-kevin-maxwell-review-prejudice-between-police