Larry Kramer: a titan of gay rights and literature whose prophecies live on

Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

The award-winning writer of The Inheritance pays tribute to the life and works of the acclaimed author and activist who died at the age of 84

The first time many Americans heard about Larry Kramer was from an interview he gave to NBC News in 1983, in which he spelled out for journalist Jane Pauley what, exactly, was happening to the gay community.

Pauley asked him how many friends he had lost to Aids. Kramer’s reply: 20. Pauley seemed genuinely shocked at that number and repeated it back to him, as if to make sure she wasn’t mis-hearing.

Matthew Lopez is a playwright and screenwriter

