The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode 13 – a reunion in search of a studio

Category: Sex Hits: 3

The penultimate week of Drag Race brings the queens back together – via video call

We’re at the reunion episode already? It seems mere moments ago that Crystal was skipping into the workroom like a hyperactive clown, and Heidi was standing in the doorway going “LILILILILI!” for no good reason. In reunion episodes, we get to hear from all the past contestants, with their thoughts on the trials and tribulations of the season. It’s one for the hardcore fans, for sure.

This one could make for a challenging watch (not to mention, a challenging recap) because it’s all been done virtually, for obvious, world-changing reasons. But we must all do our best and plunge forward as safely and happily as possible. So here we go!

The new season of #RHOBH is already so iconic wow @jackiecoxnyc@lisarinna@bravotv#DragRacepic.twitter.com/9rXhCSPssM

the ONLY Kris Jenner that matters @jansportnyc#DragRacepic.twitter.com/bckWcst3Q4

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/may/24/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-episode-13-a-reunion-in-search-of-a-studio

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version