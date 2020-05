Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

The prominent cleric and militia leader Muqtada al-Sadr is calling on Iraqi embassies abroad to fly "the flags of Muhammad and Jesus" in retaliation.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/iraqi-leaders-harshly-condemn-embassies-flying-rainbow-flag/