Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 18:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot/Twitter

Twitter fell in love with "Tison," the Costco employee who stood up to a man who said masks violate his "freedom."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/customer-calls-sassy-costco-employee-psy-little-bch-asked-wear-mask/