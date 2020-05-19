Hungary votes to end legal recognition of trans people

Articles

Activists say new law will increase discrimination, especially as Hungarians must often display their ID cards



Hungary’s parliament has voted to end legal recognition for trans people, passing a bill that rights activists say pushes the country “back towards the dark ages”.

The new law defines gender as based on chromosomes at birth, meaning previous provisions whereby trans people could alter their gender and name on official documents will no longer be available.

