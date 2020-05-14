Bringing Humor Diversity to Netflix with Gena-mour Barrett

Articles

For the fifth episode of We Belong Podcast, we go to the UK to meet Gena-mour Barrett, a journalist and Editorial Creative Manager at Netflix UK, where she curates the Netflix IX interview series.

In our conversation, we dive into her personal story, her childhood in South London and her passion for writing. We also discuss humour and satire in the media, representation and diversity in the entertainment industry and, of course, her views on Brexit!

