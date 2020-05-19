Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 06:30 Hits: 4

A year-long scheme to train LGBT staff to be themselves, Courageous Leaders, is transforming teachers’ prospects - and their schools

Like many LGBT teachers, Bradley Saunders learned to live a double life. To his close friends and family he was a young gay man in a steady relationship, while at the primary school where he worked his home life was a secret. He avoided questions about weekends, pretended to go on holiday with his family, and did not take his partner to school social events.

So when after four years he moved to a job as director of learning for the Hearts academy trust, and was approached by one of the trust’s teachers, Jane Robinson, about leadership training for LGBT teachers, his first thought was to turn her down.

Related: When they ask ‘Miss, are you a lesbian?’, I tell them yes

Related: Gay and Northern Irish: ‘Teachers called me sissy and compared me to a plague’

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/may/19/i-had-two-separate-lives-lgbt-teachers-learn-to-speak-up-and-get-promotion